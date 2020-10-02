Can Fred Keller please explain why he voted against HR 8337 which would have extended 2020 level budget for an additional 10 weeks through Dec. 10?
Obviously Congress cannot agree on next year’s budget, but Fred, do you really expect it will cost less to run the government in 2021 than in 2020?
Fortunately, Congress passed the bill 359-57, so obviously there was good bipartisan support, but support did not come from Fred Keller.
Fred Keller would prefer to shut the country down. Another reason I’ll be voting for Lee Griffin in November.
Ron Snyder,
Sunbury