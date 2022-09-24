In a defamation case from 2020, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil writes an opinion leaning heavily on the arguments of Fox’s lawyers: The “’general tenor’ of the show should then inform a viewer that [Tucker Carlson] is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary.’” She goes on: “Fox persuasively argues, that given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statement(s) he makes.”
Last September, Tucker Carlson said on “The Rubin Report,” “I mean, I lie if I’m really cornered or something. I lie.” “I don’t like lying (but) I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever.” So, if you decide to act on Clair Moyer’s recommendation (Letter to the Editor, Sept. 19) to watch this admitted liar Carlson’s “special,” please be “reasonable” and approach it “with an appropriate amount of skepticism.”
Mr. Moyer states that he writes this type of letter because “we are losing our country.” Now, I don’t know if Mr. Moyer believes there is such a thing as gender dysphoria or not, but his assertion that there is a conspiratorial drive to induce vulnerable children that is leading to the destruction of our country is, in his word, “nuts.”
Is Mr. Moyer concerned about legitimate issues which imperil our country? A former president who refuses to admit electoral defeat and continues to regularly trash democratic elections. A former president who steals from the government, risks our security. A former president who flouts the rule of law by passing out pardons like candy to crony criminals. A former president who implicitly advocates violence for the furtherance of his own selfish aims. And a whole mess of people who enable him!
I, too, am concerned about losing our country. I plan to vote with that in mind this November.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg