There is a lot of hype around Joe Biden as challenger to President Trump. My big question is: why exactly? Let’s look at a few items.
A little more than two months ago, Biden’s campaign was on life support entering the South Carolina primary, and he emerged victorious and rode a wave of momentum to the presumed nomination.
What exactly changed between then and now? This is Biden’s third attempt at the White House.
Why, after two failed attempts, should he now be president? Is it his 47 years serving? Talk about a career politician. Is it his eight years serving as vice president overseeing a country that couldn’t escape malaise? Is it his tried-and-true failed platform? Why on Earth, otherwise, would a soon-to-be 78-year-old man be the best candidate for president? A candidate whose mental acuity is clearly slipping and is basically sequestered in a bunker to avoid the coronavirus.
Let’s call a spade a spade, it’s only because he’s not Donald Trump. I harken back to a similar situation here in the commonwealth where an unpopular Gov. Tom Corbett was ousted by Tom Wolf, just because he wasn’t Corbett. How’d that work for us citizens? Not so well right now, I’d say, and for most of his two terms, either. Which makes me ponder, why now for Biden?
Jesse Murphy,
Lykens