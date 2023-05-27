The rising number of scandals associated with Republican-appointed Supreme Court judges should alarm all American voters. The question is, why are only Republican-appointed judges involved in these scandals, and none appointed by Democrats?
The distinction is often made between “liberal” and “conservative” appointees. The liberal ones seem to be appointed by Democratically controlled governments and “conservative” appointees tend to be appointed when Republicans control Congress and the administration. So, party principles for the Supreme Court seem to underlie the difference between Republican attitudes about SCOTUS and Democratic attitudes.
Remember, now, that the most critical qualification for a judge is impartiality. There was a time when both parties adhered to that principle.
The Democrats still do. They look to the American Bar Association (ABA) ratings for their nominees. These ratings of lower court judges focus on judicial impartiality, effectiveness (decisions not overturned by courts of appeal) and intelligence as reflected in well-written opinions.
The Republicans in recent years have given up on the ABA and turned for their nominees from Leonard Leo, head of the Federalist Society, an ultra-right wing political organization. Leo has spent the last two decades collecting names of lawyers, lower court judges, even students in law school who are willing to sacrifice impartiality for political and financial gain.
Leo recently received a $1.6 billion contribution from a superwealthy donor, indicating the class of people really behind the change in Republican attitudes toward impartiality. Leo is limited to people of low intellectual quality and/or low moral character, who either don’t know how to do their job or are willing to ignore the Constitution in cases which benefit Republicans or damage Democrats.
The last two Republican-appointed judges had only two years’ experience in the federal judicial system. They were appointed to their federal positions by a Republican-controlled Senate under Donald Trump. Two years later, the same Donald Trump appointed them to SCOTUS.
Justice Clarence Thomas, whose questionable activities run the deepest and have the longest history, was appointed to the D.C. court of appeals by George H.W. Bush after 8 years as head of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Thomas was then appointed to the Supreme Court by the same President Bush after serving only 19 months in the D.C. court.
Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett joined Chief Justice Roberts as three justices who worked on the Bush v Gore case and proved themselves willing to ignore the Constitution in cases where the benefit of the Republican Party was at stake.
Article 2.1.2 of the U.S. Constitution gives states the sole right to choose electors to the Electoral College. But the 5-4 Bush v Gore decision essentially gave George W. Bush the Florida electors, hence the presidency. The decision also contained an oddly unique caveat suggesting it should not be taken as precedent.
It was the success of the Thomas nomination that taught the Republicans that even inexperienced, incompetent people could receive the consent of the Senate to become Supreme Court justices. Judge Thomas became known as the sleepy justice for falling asleep during hearings and never asking questions when awake.
So, three of the six Supreme Court justices are unqualified but two more are just as guilty of allowing political partiality to affect their decisions. Five of the six Republican appointees are under suspicion of favoring benefactors in their decisions after receiving gifts from them. None of the three Democrat appointees, all vetted by the ADA, have been accused of any ethical misbehavior.
Some legislators have suggested term limits to repair damage to SCOTUS’s reputation; others want to expand the court. If we simply limited nominees to those with 10 years in the lower federal courts and the highest rating of the ABA, that would significantly shorten and improve their term in office.
Robert Beard is professor emeritus, Linguistics & Russian studies programs at Bucknell University.