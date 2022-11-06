Alexander Yakovlev, a close adviser of Mikhail Gorbachev, said in an interview published in Pravda in the 1990s that Gorbachev failed because he had tried to “persuade the unpersuadable.” That is what some of my fellow liberals are still trying to do now.
Reasonable liberals, conservatives, and independents continue to try to persuade those who believe President Trump’s Big Lie that it isn’t true. We point them to the results of Big Lie believers recounting the Arizona ballots and actually giving Biden a few more votes. We continue to argue the point that more than 60 Republican cases arguing the 2020 election was rigged were thrown out of courts.
We drag out all the evidence of Trump’s attempts to overthrow the results of that election over and over. But these are all facts in the real world, not “alternate facts,” as Kellyanne Conway once described the MAGA lies from President Trump and Fox News.
The MAGA Republicans are immune to facts and reason. They have religious faith in Trump. A woman interviewed on NBC News said that she believed Trump was sent to America by God. When asked about all of Trump’s vulgar behavior, and racism, she replied that God sent him to accomplish Christian goals, not for his moral character.
I suppose she assumed that to get anything done in a criminal world, you have to commit crimes. God was just being practical when he picked Mr. Trump to send.
MAGA Republicans seem to be among the 33% of the American population that the latest Annenberg Poll (2021) found who cannot name the three branches of the U.S. government. They are unfamiliar with the basic facts of U.S. government and history, replacing them with “alternative facts” like the bizarre explanations of how the 2020 election was rigged.
Rather than politics being the art of compromise between people of differing opinions but who are persuadable by facts and reason, MAGA Republicans consider compromise defeat. Politics is a war between two sides and the unpersuadable take no prisoners. Reasoning with the unpersuadable is like talking to a brick wall. Save your breath for persuading those who cherish democracy to mail in their ballots or turn out to vote.
Unpersuadable MAGA Republicans have devised several ways to obtain and retain power even as the minority party. They have computerized gerrymandering, passed hundreds of voter suppression laws aimed at Democrats, packed the courts with biased judges and justices, and even concocted an elaborate plan to overthrow the government. They have threatened poll workers and their families with violence and are attempting to replace them with Big Lie supporters.
The unpersuadable Republicans know how to achieve the power to govern; they just don’t know how to govern. In fact, why should they want to govern? They want to overthrow the constitutional democratic government and replace it with autocracy.
So, this leaves the majority of Americans with nothing to do but fight single-mindedly with single-minded power. Elections are the artillery of the unpersuadables’ war on America. They turn out in midterm elections — when many Democrats stay home — to elect state and national officials who can tilt elections.
Never in our history has the Democratic Party been so appropriately named. The next few elections our very democracy is at stake. The Jan. 6 insurrection and other tricks Republicans pulled to regain power prove beyond the shadow of a doubt its single-minded goal is to replace democracy with autocracy, headed by a single dictator.
Every election year some pundits claim that the current election is the most important one in U.S. history. Well, that is objectively true this year. If we enjoy a constitutional democracy, we must rid our governments of MAGA Republicans from the national to the local levels and permit those Republicans who cherish democracy to return to its leadership.
Remember, too, abortion, massacres of children in our schools, debt-free college education, equal pay for equal work, and a fair judicial system are all on the ballot this year, even though those words will not appear there. Since the majority of Americans have positions on these issues opposed by MAGA Republicans, without democracy the majority loses on all these accounts.
The persuadable among us must be persuaded to vote like we understand that.
Robert Beard is professor emeritus, Linguistics & Russian studies programs at Bucknell University.