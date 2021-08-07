After WWII, Germany made a point to incorporate Adolf Hitler’s legacy into its educational curriculum.
The intent was to prevent this chapter in their history from being forgotten with the passage of time, thereby increasing the chances that it could happen again. Specifically, that a charismatic leader of a right-wing party could, in the words of James Madison, one of our Founding Fathers, “… contend for pre-eminence and power” by “inflaming [citizens] with mutual animosity, rendering them more disposed to oppress each other than to cooperate for the common good.”
Like Germany’s “uncomfortable” past, there is a concern in this country that citizens today, and in the future, will forget, or worse yet, intentionally rewrite (“the Jan. 6 Insurrection was a tourist event”) a similar chapter in U.S. history involving a charismatic leader of a right-wing party contending for “pre-eminence and power” by creating “mutual animosity” between its citizens.
This is why, like Germany did with Hitler, the U.S. needs to continue talking about our ex-president, even though he is no longer in power. Furthermore, this discussion needs to start with criminal convictions, the U.S. equivalent of Germany’s 1946 Nuremberg Trials, of those responsible for the insurrection.
To help us remember this chapter in our history, here is an excerpt from the Los Angeles Times’ Dec. 6, issue regarding “Trump’s Legacy:”
“As the pandemic surges to a climax that dominates the remaining weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump’s behavior has become increasingly egregious as he perpetuates a leadership vacuum with a country that is essentially on a war footing.
“The president has abandoned his responsibilities and incomprehensibly makes no public mention of the daily deaths from the coronavirus.
“President Trump might have been able to salvage his reputation by ending his term with a show of leadership and interest in vaccines. If he had coupled leadership with even a belated demonstration of empathy for victims, perhaps he would be positioned to gain even a modicum of respect as he exits the White House.
“Instead, Trump has been completely disconnected from the reality of an out-of-control pandemic and is consumed with the futility of [stealing} the election, ensuring that… his scarred legacy becomes increasingly more embedded.”
It’s noteworthy to compare the description above of our ex-president’s behavior during his final days with Hitler’s behavior during his final days. Like Trump, Hitler’s behavior became “increasingly egregious,” resulting in a “leadership vacuum with a country that” was still “on a war footing” in 1944.
And like Trump, Hitler became “completely disconnected from the reality” of a lost war — in Trump’s case, the war on COVID — and instead was “consumed with the futility” that his generals failed him, not unlike Trump’s belief that our military failed him, as evidenced by his firing of Defense Secretary Esper and his “Reichstag moment” with General Milley, all because of their lack of loyalty to him instead of to the U.S. Constitution.
Given these similarities between Trump’s and Hitler’s behavior in response to losing, it’s incumbent on the U.S. to incorporate this “uncomfortable” chapter of our history into our educational curriculums, lest we fall victim to history repeating itself.
As the saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.”
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.