My motive for my letter (July 9) was to counter constant leftist whining that our president is a liar, by highlighting the widespread and repetitive big lies the left uses to sway public opinion. Mr. William Albertson has responded (July 18) with liberal talking points.
He says that “Trump has made a complete mess of the border crisis.” Bunk. Our system made the mess over many years. The unwillingness of the Democrats to compromise, lest the president get good publicity, is what sustains the crisis. Dreamer legalization for wall funding never got to the starting line. Furthermore, Democrats see heavy Hispanic migration as diluting the historic majority.
The British ambassador made negative comments. So what. He is not a foreign leader and represents a prime minister who left office. The Kingdom is in turmoil and its foreign service is in a state of flux.
It is true that farmers want free trade. But they do not enjoy unfettered markets with our international trading partners. The president’s tariffs are a stepping stone to the objective of free trade. The farmers may feel some pain on the way to the objective; but many are conservatives who understand this.
It is agreed that NATO members ponied up to cover more costs and that Mexico is administering their side of our border. Negative comments about these evident accomplishments are beside the point.
The Internal Revenue Service determines and remedies tax fraud. Politicians, business competitors and private voyeurs have no legal right to look at anyone’s tax returns. Furthermore, if the IRS can’t find fraud, how can politicians?
The attorney general and deputy attorney general have said to Americans that there was no Russian collusion. If the intelligence agencies disagree, it’s news to all. Pursuing this matter at taxpayer expense distracts from the business of government and the real reason the left persists is to generate disingenuous sound bites to aim at low information voters.
Mr. Albertson says our president has lied 10,000 times since taking office which is extreme hyperbole and defies logic. It is not hyperbole that the left spreads lies and misinformation, examples of which I presented, to discredit our president with low information voters and voters that blindly hate him and will believe anything. To reiterate, “Don’t believe everything you read,” particularly polling data.
