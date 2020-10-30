Equating Donald Trump with American prosperity is preposterous. My black cat, Wilbur, claims he could do a better job simply by purring approval for those who uphold good values: Democracy, truth, and human decency. Most of Trump’s economic initiatives benefit the top 1 percent, and under his misguided tutelage, the national debt increased by almost 50 percent.
Wilbur would not scoff at the masses. Wilbur would promote and enforce COVID measures using medical advice. Wilbur would not repeal Obamacare solely because he hates the prior president, and thus render a third of our citizens with pre-existing conditions no longer covered and exposed to heightened sickness, death, and financial disaster.
COVID infections are increasing with lower temperatures and humidity which allow viral emissions to hang in the air longer. Combined with indoor activity, an uptick has started and will get worse. Even if everyone eligible gets vaccinated, which won’t happen, the virus will continue. Children and pregnant women likely not get the initial vaccine since they have not been included in trials. Wilbur urges those who care and respect others to wear masks and social distance and pointedly advises that this will likely be necessary for many months, or alas, years, into the future. Those who refuse will be more at risk and be viral spreaders. Wilbur knows his fans will vote for Biden.
Mel Mench,
Mifflinburg