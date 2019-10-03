As the collapse of the President Donald Trump regime escalates, the prevailing question has been the same: Why does this administration stick with Mr. Trump in spite of dire consequences to our democratic system, a system for which we have fought long and hard. Most of us believe Trump’s people have persisted in this ardent defense to protect their jobs thereby ensuring the power, prestige and income they have thus far enjoyed even if it means sacrificing the honor, morality, and correctness we expect of our elected officials? Can this be?
In these last few days, I’ve been thinking there must be more to it. Surely, they can land another job. Why would any thinking rat not jump from a ship that is sinking — and fast? Would these people completely sell out their country without regard to what is best for their constituents? The farther the ship gets from shore, the less likelihood of survival if they do risk leaping from the dubious protection of what’s left of the ship into the murky waters of uncertainty. How did they get so far from solid ground? It must be more than simply losing a job, many of which are in jeopardy anyway pending the outcome of the November 2020 election.
Or is there a more fearsome threat? Could it be the terrifying prospect of going to prison? Kurt Volker, recently resigned special envoy to Ukraine, Mike Pompeo, Rudy Guiliani, Chris Collins, NY Congressman (the first to endorse Trump for president and who resigned) and others, now and to come, all clinging to bits of floating debris.
So, go down with the ship or come clean and testify hoping for leniency? That is the question.
The loss of employment suddenly becomes a small consideration.
April Fairweather,
Lewisburg