This letter is regarding Encina. The real Encina. Encina Investment Group. This company has so many heads and incarnations it looks like a thousand-armed Bodhisattva has landed. Will the real Encina please stand up?
If you take a minute to review the group’s leadership history and business, you will not ever wonder again if this is a company with experience on the ground, in the proposed plastics industry. This is a roulette table from Las Vegas we are seated at. We are at their moving gaming table, here in Northumberland.
It’s not the first time we rose high on the radar of Pennsylvania’s resources as money opportunities. It’s what brings them here in the first place. They already are “operating” in Pennsylvania with Coalview Recovery Group. In 2011, David Schwedel and Robert Fish who were governors at Coalview and David Henry, also a governor, released this statement about acquiring Beard Technologies of Somerset County in Pennsylvania:
“We are following through with our initiative to invest in coal technology-related assets and look to deploy those assets on a global basis. This acquisition will continue to provide uninterrupted quality service to our customers, while at the same time allow us the opportunity to expand the scope of our services. The acquisition was completed through an investment provided by DAS Family Holdings, LP where David Schwedel is chairman.
Schwedel, head of Encina Investment Group, was quoted in 2014, again talking about Coalview, “I have a fundamental belief that the big three fuels: Coal, oil, and gas, will be used to generate energy for the world for the next 40-plus years. Renewables are an important part of our future of course, but there are limitations. The reality is it will be tough for large countries to get away from the ‘big three.’ I believe that a company that can apply technologies to make two of the big three cleaner and better for the environment while making a profit for shareholders will be well rewarded. We are doing that now with Coalview by actively building a technology company in the coal industry to help mining companies improve their reclamation responsibilities and the environment.”
Coalview company has numerous delinquent, required, annual-report notices filed against and a fatal accident at Coalview Centralia, Washington. But look quickly because these companies, and their endless entities, are pop-up events. What you see today, you may not see tomorrow.
Schwedel’s 20-year track record indicated an affinity for starting up many financial investment groups, including an endless array with noteworthy name fluctuations of start-up industries in coal, natural gas and petroleum, and now, “friendly” plastics. He is the founder and director at Encina Investment Group and the largest investor at many other outlets, including Coalview LLC entities. The reality is this is a hit-and-run corporation mentality. Mission: Search resources in America and take title to them however brief the investment.
Here on the Susquehanna, the longest non-navigable river in North America, it means so much, when it potentially eliminates our drinking water. Today, water is the No. 1 resource on the globe, and we have it — for now. Don’t give it away. Don’t gamble with high stakes, selling access to it; for this company strategy, that always means an imminent sale, merger or acquisition are ahead.
This is not our first rodeo. In Pennsylvania, we harbored the hopes of jobs when infiltrated by the natural gas drilling industry. What did we get in the end from the job-lure talk? Almost 100% of every job site worker was a traveling hire — plates predominantly from Oklahoma and Texas. Who received local jobs in those years? Haulers! Local rig drivers, hauling out tainted water and toxic drill brines that were quickly disposed of wherever they could. Often dumped illegally or held off-site indefinitely in the early years.
What was the side perk for the driller corporations? Millions and millions of free gallons of Pennsylvania river and stream access for fresh frack water, required to drill deep. Face it, Pennsylvania resources are at a game table in bright-light Las Vegas. We have always been up for grabs, and we need to be diligent, especially, when the said company looking for our water access and resources, is an investment group, not a working theory. Let’s not be drilled again.
To work here in the Northumberland County region, a company should not be a star for extracting money by accessing our resources. We need to protect our air, drinking water, and landfills, like they are the only gold we have. The river is gold, and we live on its banks, fish in it, boat through it, and drink it. Development by this group, or any other in their complex investment strategy rollout list, should be screened for a clean history, not a history of financial hounds seeking the gold in America for their own pockets in Texas and Florida.
I could go on and on about this group and their many heads and arms, but the main takeaway noted in exploring “Encina” and David Schwedel? Seller beware!
Flora Eyster lives in New Berlin.