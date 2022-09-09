Driving around central Pennsylvania we’re starting to see political campaign signs popping up. Most are for candidates running for office, but there is one that might give you pause: “Walk as Free People.”
Union County women, for one, have to ask themselves if they’re truly always going to be free. With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, our choice to bear children is in jeopardy, as are long standing doctors’ recommendations to save our lives during ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages all because some politicians are determined to make these choices for us.
How about our freedom to vote? With the recent introduction of Senate Bill 106, the Pennsylvania Senate wants the voting age to be pushed to 21. So you can die for your country or purchase assault weapons when you’re 18, but you can’t vote until you are 21!
The Nov. 8 election is one of the most important of our lives. Think long and hard about which, if any, freedoms you’re willing to lose. Don’t be swayed by untruthful political attack ads. Do your own research and elect people that will represent you.
We need representatives who will act for all voters, not just those who align with their views.
Joan Heller,
Beech Creek