In learning through June 29 Daily Item that U.S. Representative Dan Meuser and former representative Fred Keller have been tapped for former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania campaign leadership team for 2024, two questions come to mind.
First to Mr. Meuser and Mr. Keller: How many lies will you be willing to rationalize in furtherance of your goal?
And second to all Pennsylvania voters: After the 2024 election, will we still be able to characterize ourselves as “Pennsylvania Proud?”
James Swartz,
Lewisburg