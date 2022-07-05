Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.