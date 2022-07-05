Willful ignorance has no place in our system based on the free exchange of ideas. We aspire to one-person, one-vote democracy, even while that goal remains woefully underachieved in practice.
The ostrich-like vision of many of the Trump faithful, exemplified by a recent letter to the Editor, avows their paranoid belief in preposterous conspiracy theories. To some, it’s easy to accept, even without evidence, the existence of a pervasive, effective, and incredibly successful conspiracy, involving so many elected Republicans in state governments, to fabricate the 7 million plus margin of Biden’s victory over Trump in 2020.
They’d rather believe that Democrats are evil and uniquely self-interested, and that they care not a whit for democracy, so that there is no need to face facts (a repeated tendency of the former president), or appreciate the meticulous detail in the work of the House Select Committee (which includes outspoken Republicans and administration insiders) revealing his chronic and abhorrent misbehavior; much easier to isolate blame to those pesky Democrats and conclude that the solo voice of Trump is uncharacteristically truthful, correct, unbiased, and not, above all else, self-interested.
One letter-writer cited George Will to support his unfounded disbelief in all the gamesmanship, brinksmanship and likely illegality of what former president Trump did, not only after the 2020 election, but essentially for his entire term.
The writer thus revealed his misunderstanding of the otherwise conservative Will, who remains an uncommonly outspoken, conservative critic of the former president. The referenced quote asserted the non-controversial observation that the House Select Committee has no authority to bring a criminal case. That decision falls entirely within the purview of the Department of Justice, a point repeatedly stressed by members of the Committee.
Further, the erroneous takeaway of the writer was his mistaken belief that the committee is somehow illegitimate. Rather, in our system of checks and balances, the committee not only has authority, but the duty, to investigate questionable executive behavior in order to understand and prospectively prevent what Will himself characterized as the many problematic instances of use by the former president of “speech that becomes illegal by inciting illegality.”
The First Amendment proclaims a right to speak freely, but it has never, nor ought it, give elected officials, much less the President, leave to lie repeatedly and with impunity. After all, while the former president believed he himself to be safe, because of his refusal to act quickly and decisively, lives of others were lost on January 6, 2021!
The committee is serving up facts, first hand accounts from insiders, many of whom had supported Trump, at long last offering testimony and displaying uncommon courage (unlike those who refuse to testify, requested pardons, or repeatedly “plead the Fifth.”) The recent testimony reveals the single-minded detachment displayed by the former president’s multi-faceted attempt to remain in office despite being reminded again and again of the underlying reality that so many more voted against him than for him. The work of the bipartisan committee does not rely on smoke and mirrors, and it has not the odor of conspiracy.
Perhaps it hurts some who supported the former president finally to be exposed to a reality which they have so far resisted, but it is high time for a reality check.
The committee is presenting lots of clear and concise facts, and it’s our duty as citizens to face, weigh and consider those facts. Given the June 23 and June 28 hearings, should we really accept, as the increasingly detached and desperate former president asserted, that Italian satellites were switching votes for him to votes for Biden? Was the discovery that he was fine with his supporters bearing assault weapons on their march to the Capitol acceptable because they weren’t intended for him? Really?
Bob Dylan once wrote that “it doesn’t take a weather man to see which way the wind blows.” We must never again be subject to a president bold and detached enough to rely so heavily for support on the lazy, willful ignorance of his easily duped fans.
