On Oct. 21, the state Senate passed SB 790 by a vote of 26-23. Senator Gene Yaw voted yes.
The bill sacrificed the health and safety of citizens to the profit margins of conventional gas and oil drillers. One of many concerning provisions of the bill granted permission for brine from conventional drilling to be spread on unpaved roads as a dust-suppressant.
In 2017, approximately 8.1 million gallons of wastewater from conventional oil and gas operations were used for road spreading. In 2018, Penn State researchers published a study reporting that “in Pennsylvania from 2008 to 2014, spreading O&G wastewater on roads released over 4 times more radium to the environment (320 millicuries) than O&G wastewater treatment facilities and 200 times more radium than spill events.”
The Department of Environmental Protection put a moratorium on road-spreading of brine in 2018. This year, noting the economic hardships suffered by drillers, industry lobbyists convinced senators to change the DEP ruling.
Doing the bidding of the gas industry is not in Sen. Yaw’s job description but it is clearly evident in his voting record. Our elected representatives are in Harrisburg to represent the best interests of Pennsylvanians. With this and other legislation, many are failing us regularly and miserably.
The state House could stop both SB 790 and HB 1635. Representatives Everett and Rowe, will your vote put people over profits or will you follow in Yaw’s footsteps and cave to the gas industry?
Barbara Jarmoska,
Montoursville