If Biden loses, the Obama-endorsed, Democrat-approved Antifa thugs and Leftist sympathizers will continue to make the streets of America a riot-filled smoldering battlefield. But a Biden win will only serve to further embolden these same mobs even more. However, the Democrats will never openly condone the violence but will wring their hands, will mouth of feigned disapproval, and then look the other way while still doing nothing as homes and businesses burn and while any who stand in their way are dragged from their cars and beaten.
But that’s not the worst. Our nation’s borders will become non-existent. Babies will continue to be legally butchered from the time of conception until near full-term. The left will have real marriage continue being debased.
Freedom of speech will be allowable only if your message does not conflict with the Leftist agenda. Otherwise, your Facebook, Twitter, etc. activity will be shut down.
Following your faith and convictions will not be tolerated if it offends someone’s sensitivities. You will be compelled by law to violate your beliefs and accommodate anyone who demands a product or service that you believe to be wrong.
Gun ownership was legitimized and written into law at our nation’s founding. The push to write it out of law has never been more threatening.
Matthew Santis,
Middleburg