Letters appearing in our local newspapers are trying, once again, to distract us from the damage that the gas industry continues to inflict on the commonwealth and on the planet, by raising questions about the waste disposal of renewables like wind. Let’s look at the facts.
Wind is a freely available natural resource that, once its upfront costs have been recouped, is able to produce energy for years at virtually no cost. It is also one of the best options for reducing our carbon footprint. Wind emits zero greenhouse gases and no waste products. Simply replacing one megawatt of fossil fuel with a single one-megawatt turbine would save over 1,500 tons of CO2 per year. If just the United States produced 20% of its energy from wind, we would reduce our carbon footprint by 825 million metric tons. Scientists and world leaders are telling us we must drastically curtail our reliance on fossil fuels before the decade is out. Wind and solar are part of the solution.
Once its life is over, 90% of a wind turbine’s parts can be recycled or sold. These include the foundation, the tower, the gearbox, and the generator.
The blades, which are large and unwieldy, are more difficult to process, but engineers around the world are working to find ways to repurpose them. Blades have found new uses in bridges, roofing and playgrounds, and as architectural structures like benches and bus shelters.
They can be broken down into composite material that is useful in the construction of decking, flooring, piping, and pallets. Germany is using the blades as fuel in cement production. Large blades can also be pared down for use in smaller, community-based turbines.
New local industries could focus on recycling or repurposing wind turbines, thereby bringing much-needed jobs to rural communities.
It would have been nice if the amount of critical attention now being given to wind turbines and solar panels had been directed at fracking wells and their pipelines before the gas industry was allowed to proliferate in Pennsylvania.
The truth is that fracked wells require destroying acres of land to install pads and pipelines. The damage inflicted is often permanent. The average Marcellus gas well is now twice as long as those drilled 10 years ago and uses three times more water and sand. As a result, it requires as much as 21 million gallons of water for the fracking of one well. And because fracking water is mixed with hazardous chemicals and often becomes radioactive in the process, it can’t be fully recovered. Water, an invaluable resource, is sacrificed to fracking’s extractive technologies.
In addition, the solid waste from fracking (which contains toxic chemicals including arsenic and lead) is either disposed of in landfills, where its runoff can contaminate our waterways, or injected into underground formations, where it can cause seismic activity. The waste — despite its radioactivity — has also been used as a de-icer and spread in winter over Pennsylvania’s roads.
If we’re weighing the costs and benefits of green energy against those of fossil fuel extraction, the choice is clear. Keeping the planet below 1.5°C requires a bold, transformative plan of action in which renewable energy plays the major role. Wind turbines could play an important role at a relatively low cost and with few negative consequences.
Dr. Karen Elias is retired after teaching college for over 40 years and now lives in Lock Haven where she is working on using her writing in the service of activism.