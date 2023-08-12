At the end of World War I, as Germany was the aggressor, it agreed to and signed the Versailles Treaty. This treaty limited the future size of the German military going forward. Germany abided by this treaty until Adolf Hitler became chancellor in 1933. At this point, the winds of war were a light, insignificant issue. Nobody noticed the slight breeze.
Hitler ignored the treaty and aggressively began a military buildup along with a massive industrial program providing armaments.
By 1935, Europeans were beginning to feel the winds of war gaining strength. The winds are no longer a light breeze, they are becoming a gale.
In 1939 the winds of war were now gaining strength, much like a Category 1 hurricane.
This hurricane quickly grew to a Category 5 as Hitler’s huge military, supplied with the most modern armaments the world had ever seen, invaded Poland and World War II began. The winds of war would continue at Cat5 hurricane strength for the next 6 years.
Hitler decided to conquer Europe and he had the troops and equipment to do so.
In 1939, our military was at the lowest level possible with troops and equipment. Now the winds of war were a light breeze blowing across the big pond and they were being felt here in the United States. Nobody was overly concerned as the European hurricane winds were 3,000 miles away. The populace did not want to participate in another war and turned their backs on Europe.
But President Roosevelt felt that our country better get prepared just in case. In 1940, he authorized a military draft for a one-year enlistment. It wasn’t popular, but it was a brilliant tactic. Then, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and got us into World War II. This attack by Japan was the last thing anyone considered as Germany was the threat everyone was watching. A few days later, Germany declared war on the United States. Now we’re in a global war with two well-armed and supplied nations.
In 1941, our industrial base was right here in the continental US. (Not spread around the globe).
An immediate industrial revolution began, and military supplies and equipment were being produced as most factories etc. were on a 7-day, 24-hour-a-day production schedule.
Without this massive aggressive task, we could not have won the war.
This all takes me to the current time in our history. We better get prepared.
World War II began as Germany and Japan joined together (with Italy for a while) to take over and dominate the world. It appears that today China and Russia are joining together to take over the world. China has a much larger military in men and equipment than our country. Russia is strong, but not as it was before they invaded Ukraine. But they cannot be dismissed.
What does this mean? Our military is about in the shape it was in 1940. (You must factor in the ratio of the population to the military in 1940). With recent low re-enlistments and a lack of armaments and supplies along with our military that cannot meet the minimum for new enlistees, it looks like 1940. All branches, except for the Marine Corps are falling 10,000-15,000 short of 2023 enlistment goals. If this continues, and it appears that it will, we’ll have ships in port with not enough sailors to take them to sea, Air Force aircraft parked with not enough pilots, Army divisions without enough troops for deployment. Thankfully, the Marine Corps Fleet Marine Force is holding its own, for now.
It seems that our administration needs to start a draft to be prepared for whatever is in our future, much like President Roosevelt had done in 1940.
We are unable to do a massive industrial revolution to build war supplies as our industries are all over the world, especially in China, our potential adversary. Military personnel are leaving the forces and not reenlisting.
We need men/women power now! We need armaments now!
Do not take this lightly. Our country is in dire straits, and it needs to change direction, immediately!
Joseph F. Rebar lives in Shamokin.