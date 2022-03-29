Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Showers in the morning, then heavy thunderstorms for the afternoon. Some storms will contain heavy rainfall. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.