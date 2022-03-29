The railroad crossing at Winfield along Route 15 is a hazardous situation that needs attention today, not in mid to late summer. If the pavement comes apart at the rails now, a deadly accident could potentially take place. Going north, I see many drivers move into the far left turning lane to avoid the ‘bump’ that’s in the right lane.
This alone is hazardous as I’ve seen drivers, not familiar with the bump, suddenly see it and swerve left to avoid this danger. That is an accident waiting to happen.
I understand it takes time to make the repair contracts, but North Shore knew about this issue last summer when they placed “bump” signs to warn drivers.
The contracts should have been bid at that time and the repairs should be taking place, right now.
In the interim, the right lane, for safety, should be closed off and signs erected to have traffic merge left into the left lane. North Shore received a grant of $250,000 in November towards this project. It’s reported a pre-bid meeting is expected to take place in April or May.
This should have taken place no later than last December. The contract should have been let shortly thereafter, in early 2022. A North Shore spokesman states, “The crossing presents a safety issue when the pavement deteriorates.” Good point North Shore Railroad!
Joseph F. Rebar,
Shamokin