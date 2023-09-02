I love the stories by the Old Codger in the Item’s opinion columns about the way it used to be. I feel more than comfortable among his deep-sighted meanderings through the “Olden Days.”
I enjoy Bob Derr’s stories about his past life because I, too, remember the decades when banks gave you 3% for your savings and charged you 6% for loans. The 3% disparity kept bank presidents the richest, if not the happiest, people in town. Today, even multibillionaires aren’t happy with their net worth.
I recall the time when people started businesses so their children and grandchildren would have good middle if not upper class jobs and incomes. Now people start businesses so that they can sell them to outsized corporations for millions of dollars, so that their children and grandchildren can live their lives without doing a day’s work.
I remember those days when the airwaves and records carried mostly love songs, jazz, and swing. All that ended with the folk-rock of the ’60s. Even the folk rock is currently being replaced by politically motivated chanting, called “rap” and “hip-hop,” without chords, many monotonic, without even a melody.
I remember when one of the unwritten qualifications for a presidential candidate was military service. Even the hint of marital impropriety was reason to disqualify a candidate.
Senator Gary Hart of Colorado in 1988 was leading in the Democratic primaries by 20%. Then rumors began to emerge that he was having an affair. A picture appeared with an attractive woman sitting on his lap. He was wearing a T-shirt from the ship they had been riding on called “Monkey Business.” No reporter missed that connection.
As stories began appearing in the scandal-seeking press, his lead plummeted overnight until he withdrew from the race. Now, 91 counts in four criminal indictments in four jurisdictions cannot reduce the 40-point lead of a Republican presidential candidate.
I realize we can’t go back to the past. But technological progress seems to have brought an equal degree of social degeneration in the U.S., which cannot seem to provide basic happiness to much of our population.
We should be careful in our aspirations for inclusivity so that we don’t overlook the elderly, our greatest source of wisdom and experience, especially in politics. The absence of these two have been torn from American politics over the past few decades.
I remember the days when the elderly were respected if not honored for their wisdom and experience, rather than haunted by their physical fragilities, as is President Biden today.
Many among us thought, like Vladimir Lenin, leader of the 1917 Russian revolution, that anyone who can run a lathe, can run a government. In fact, we carried that bit of stupidity several steps further: anyone who can’t do anything in service to this country can be president of the United States.
We had the chance to compare that president with one of our most brilliant presidents, Barack Obama. Obama reduced the first Republican trillion dollar deficit by almost half, pulling us back from the precipice of a depression. This, despite the unanimous resistance of a Republican-controlled Congress.
I understand that not all the elderly have wisdom and experience. Trump at 77 is the prime example of that. Biden has devoted his life to public service and was wise and experienced enough for the most productive two years since President Johnson.
Biden reduced President Trump’s $3.13 trillion deficit to $1.38 trillion, by more than half, an almost unimaginable reduction in just two years. He also moved through Congress in just two years the Pandemic Recovery Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Chip and Science Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. He also restored the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Clean Drinking Water levels, reduced the COVID pandemic dramatically, and much more. So, wisdom and experience accomplishes more than their absence no matter what the age.
The president is not alone in administering the government. He is surrounded by thousands of hierarchically organized appointees and hires who inevitably will be younger than an elderly president.
Wisdom and experience are well placed at the top of such a massive hierarchy.
Robert Beard is professor emeritus, Linguistics & Russian studies programs at Bucknell University.