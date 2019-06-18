As members of the Pennsylvania Legislature enter their final two weeks of negotiations on the state budget for the next fiscal year, it’s clearly a critical time for responsible choices.
As a financial adviser would remind a family that came upon some unexpected income, it would be better to use unexpected cash to pay down debt and fortify a savings account before financing a new car or flying off on vacation.
In Harrisburg, lawmakers are seeing a projected $866 million revenue surplus as the current year ends, made possible by unexpectedly strong corporate and sales tax collections. But some analysts caution that most of that surplus may have already been absorbed by current and past financial obligations.
Leaders in the Republican-controlled Legislature are reportedly drafting a counter-proposal to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s February budget proposal of $34.1 billion. Wolf’s budget includes about $2 billion — or 6 percent — more in spending for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1.
All of this comes at a time when Pennsylvania remains among the lowest-rated states by credit-rating agencies. One of the key criticisms is that Pennsylvania lacks reserve cash.
It also faces debt.
Heading into this year, the state still owes more than $80 million on a $100 million loan it took in 2002 from a government fund created to clean up underground fuel storage tanks, according to the Wolf administration.
In 2016, the state borrowed $165 million from a workers’ compensation insurance fund and hasn’t paid it back. In the next fiscal year, it will start making payments on bonds it floated to cover a roughly $2 billion deficit in 2017.
State Rep. Stan Saylor, chairman of the state House Appropriations Committee, said the problems are not being ignored and finding fixes that are consistent and durable takes time in a state as diverse as Pennsylvania.
“We’ve got to make sure that we don’t do things today that will hurt us in the future, and we’ve done that in the past,” said Saylor, R-York.
That sounds like a good perspective to keep in mind as lawmakers make final decisions in the days ahead on the next state budget.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.