The Northumberland County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $4.3 million in contracts for renovations at the 156-year-old county courthouse in Sunbury.
Work is expected to start in June following approval of bids for general contracting, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements.
The investment is a wise commitment to the historical preservation of a building that first broke ground in 1865, the same year the American Civil War ended, and President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. The first day of court was held nearly 155 years ago — on Aug. 6, 1866.
The structure, placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974, stands tall today, overlooking Cameron Park on the corner of Market and South Second streets in Sunbury, open for county business as the bell tower clock, built and installed by E. Howard of Boston in 1872, marks time with chimes at the top of every hour.
“The Northumberland County Courthouse is an elegant representative of the 19th century,” local historian, author and speaker John Moore, of Northumberland, said during a 150th courthouse anniversary ceremony in 2017. The courthouse has been the scene of many important trials and cases through the years, and the citizens of Northumberland County are lucky to have it, he said.
The county also is fortunate to have been awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The funds will be used toward Phase I of the project, including restoration of the exterior, a wheelchair ramp, masonry, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements as well as the conversion of the current law library into a fourth courtroom.
This past September, the county received a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission grant, which required a $100,000 local match to help fund some of the work. Funding sources could also come from money leftover from the recent county prison construction project and revenue from a $1.5 million sale of county land in Coal Township.
Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best along with their county administrative personnel are clearly working hard, and they are finding success in their admirable mission to preserve one of Northumberland County’s historic gems.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.