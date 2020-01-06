I was struck by the use of “decisive” in the Department of Defense announcement on Jan. 2 accepting responsibility for the killing of Qassem Suleimani. “Decisive” is entirely a word determined by the recipient of military action, in this case Iran.
We cannot judge our actions as decisive. If Iran thinks it decisive, it will reverse its strategy for the Middle East and play nice in the sandbox. Somehow, I doubt that will happen.
Decision in war can be seen as a math problem that can be reduced to capability multiplied by will. Whenever either factor becomes zero for the enemy, you have achieved a decision.
This morning, Iranian capability, as well as their will, cannot reasonably be seen as zero. Ergo, “decisive” is little more than wishful thinking.
Joseph R. Fischer,
Northumberland
LTC, U.S. Army (retired)