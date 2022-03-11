It’s easy for Gov. Tom Wolf to support the temporary suspension of the federal gas tax. It’s a little bit tougher to lift the pedal off Pennsylvania’s gas tax, the most punishing in the nation.
This week, Wolf was one of four Democrat governors in signing a letter Tuesday in support of the federal Gas Prices Relief Act, a proposal in the U.S. House and Senate that would halt the 18-cent tax through the end of 2022.
More than 17 percent of the $4.39 per gallon average Pennsylvanians are paying — the average as of mid-week — is tax. It includes the 18-cent federal tax and the state’s 59-cent gas tax, the highest in the nation.
These are vital and valuable taxes, the funding has significant ties to infrastructure. While noting the governor would be open to reviewing any legislation regarding a tax holiday on the state tax, the governor’s press secretary was quick to note Pennsylvania’s “gas tax is tied to funding fixing our roads and bridges through the Motor License Fund and that funding is critical to ensuring the strength of our infrastructure.”
At a time when infrastructure is a national priority, that is noteworthy.
But we aren’t talking about a permanent revocation. Just a temporary break for thousands of state residents hurting right now, even a few weeks or months.This is an important matter for a lot of people, who may be struggling to get to work or can’t take continued hits of skyrocketing home heating oil prices rolling in monthly. It is important to acknowledge that people are hurting, trying to avoid a snowball effect they can’t overcome.
In Pennsylvania, the middle class always found a way to make it work, but the number of people able to do that is dwindling.
House Majority Leader Rep. Kerry Benninghoff also said the General Assembly would consider the idea. “We will review any type of policy that comes before us,” Benninghoff said, calling them “short-term solutions.” He similarly noted the need for in-state infrastructure funds both for investments and emergencies like the recently collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh.
We urge Gov. Wolf and state lawmakers to consider temporarily suspending at least a portion of the gas tax. If the state cuts the tax in half and it pairs with the federal break, that’s nearly 50 cents off a gallon for drivers. That can have a real impact on a lot of people.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.