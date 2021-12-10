Gov. Tom Wolf has been criticized in the past for vetoing more than 50 bills during his time at Pennsylvania’s top executive, but the Democratic was spot-on his most recent rejection of a dangerous bill that would have eliminated the need for a license to carry a concealed firearm.
Last week, Wolf fulfilled a promise to veto legislation that would make it legal for nearly anyone to carry a carry concealed firearm without a license. His veto had the support of both the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association and the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association. In vetoing the bill, Wolf said no law enforcement organizations in the commonwealth have supported the bill.
“This legislation, which eliminates the requirement for individuals to obtain a license before carrying a concealed firearm, will only exacerbate gun violence and jeopardize the safety of all Pennsylvanians,” Wolf wrote after vetoing the bill.
We agree with Gov. Wolf 100 percent on this latest veto.
Earlier this month, officials in Philadelphia reported the 500th homicide in the city, the highest total in more than a decade. Wolf, lawmakers and law enforcement personnel understand the bill would have made the job of police more difficult.
Those arguing against Wolf’s veto have again fallen back on Second Amendment rights, as always conveniently skipping over the “well-regulated” part of the amendment along the way.
Someone who wants to legally conceal carry can do so now and will be able to. We know this because data from the governor’s office show that of the 360,000 license-to-carry background checks conducted in Pennsylvania so far this year, about 350,000 of them were approved.
“This veto is not a move to restrict rights of lawful gun owners, as they can still conceal carry when they apply for a permit and successfully pass a background check,” a press release announcing the veto said.
Why the want to make Pennsylvania more like the wild west is dumfounding, baffling and dangerous. We appreciate Gov. Tom Wolf making the wise and safe decision.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.