Flash back to 2011; yes, it’s been almost 10 years ago that a Republican administration (Gov. Tom Corbett) approved a Pennsylvania State Budget that cut more than $5.5 million from six of the area’s local public schools in their state aid.
Lewisburg lost more than $500,000, Milton lost almost $1.4 million, Selinsgrove lost $1.1 million and Shikellamy lost more than $1.8 million in state funding, and Midd-West and Mifflinburg closed several elementary school buildings because of huge cuts in their state aid.
The reduced state funding impacted hardest on the smaller, poorer rural public schools; and they had to increase taxes, reduce faculty and staff, freeze salaries and wages of employees, cut programs and activities, etc. Statewide more than 20,000 teachers lost their jobs in 2011.
Fast forward to 2021, and Democratic Gov, Tom Wolf is proposing a new state budget that would increase funding for local school districts, especially the poorer ones. His proposed budget would also increase state income taxes on the financially well off, but it would cut state income taxes for working-class individuals and families.
The Republicans aren’t happy with Gov. Wolf’s proposed budget, but Tom’s shoes are on the proper feet!
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove