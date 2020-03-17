I inadvertently provided incorrect information for the story published Saturday reporting that Raquel Alexander, dean of the Freeman College of Management, was the first woman college dean at Bucknell. That title belongs to Eugenia Gerdes, who served as dean of Bucknell’s College of Arts and Sciences from fall 1989 through spring 2006. I’d like to apologize for the factual error and hope to set the record straight.
Prior to becoming dean, Gerdes was a psychology professor whose research focused on the underrepresentation of women in traditionally male work roles. Management was one of the many departments she helped to grow during her tenure as dean. Her efforts also helped to address gender inequity, support faculty development, and build new interdisciplinary programs. One of the co-founders of the Sunflower Child Care Center in Lewisburg, she currently is chair of the steering committee for the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning.
Prior to Gerdes becoming dean, Trudy Cunningham, associate dean of engineering, also served as an acting dean of the College of Arts and Sciences during the dean’s sabbatical leave. Additionally, the provost position — the top academic position at the University — has been held by women four times, now by Elisabeth Mermann-Joswiak.
So as the record shows, Bucknell has had a long and distinguished history of women in academic leadership positions.
Mike Ferlazzo,
Director of Media Relations
Bucknell University