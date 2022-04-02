There has been a stigma surrounding women in STEM since I started middle school. It has always been a prominent idea that if you wanted to be a successful woman or a woman who made a lot of money you had to be a woman in STEM.
I myself had believed the stigma because I got good grades and was good at math and science. I had to go into STEM. There was no other option for someone with good grades. Many other young women have had similar situations to mine, where they were told that their “smarts” were being wasted if they went into a job such as baking or catering. There is this underlying pressure that if I don’t go into STEM I will fail. I will have failed women. I will have failed my school. I will have failed society.
Decades ago women were pushed to stay at home, cook, clean, and teach their children. Women were in charge of nurturing while men were expected to be the breadwinners. As time progressed women gained jobs but there was still this push for women to be nurturers, the best job they could hope for was a teacher.
Women grew tired of this stereotype and pushed to become accepted as smart and capable and finally got their foot in the door and blew it wide open. Women could have jobs in STEM. This was a huge step for women and there was now diversity in the once male-dominated STEM fields. Women today are still being pushed to take on a job in STEM such as a lab tech, an engineer, chemist, and many others.
But at what point are women being pushed too far? Back to square one. That’s where I see us, as a society going. Women originally wanted to be in STEM-focused careers because they were just as capable as men. We now know that we are just as capable and for women in these careers that is great, but what about smart women who would prefer a job not based on STEM. We are heading back to where we started, instead of giving women these vast options for jobs.
Success isn’t defined by how difficult your job is or how many years you went to college, all that should matter is that you love what you do. Whether that is a theoretical physicist, a financial advisor, a secretary, or a stay-at-home mom. If you are happy then you succeeded.
This stigma surrounding women in STEM needs to go, we no longer should feel this pressure of needing to go into STEM to prove ourselves “smart enough.” Someone going into STEM does not make them any smarter than someone who doesn’t. Do what you want and what you love and you will find a way to be successful in your own way.
Maya Angelou tells us “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.”
Marissa Allen,
Mifflinburg Area High School