I see by Pastor Butch Woolsey’s letter of Oct. 28 that I have run afoul of his community morality police in my support of a women’s reproductive freedom. Permit me to respond. Woolsey contends that personhood begins at conception and although not cited, uses Jeremiah 1:5, to back his argument. It is not my intention to play Bible BINGO with the pastor but verses Genesis 2:7 argues for personhood beginning at first breath. Job 33:4 and Ezekiel 37:5-6 support this idea. Exodus 21:22 addresses the potentiality of the zygote/fetus arguing harm to it is not akin to killing a human being.
The pastor argues the concept of “potentiality” suggesting it might become President of the United States one day. While true, most likely not, and irrelevant to the question of status.
My point to all this is that consensus does not exist inside of individual Christian denominations (Even inside Roman Catholicism, St Thomas Aquinas once advanced the concept of “delayed hominization,” the belief that to be fully human required the possession of rational thought.) let alone the greater Christian community.
Furthermore, there is a lack of consensus among other non-Christian religions in this secular democratic republic so why should the good pastor’s view hold sway over all others, most notably that of women themselves? Of course, as a man he can walk free.
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland