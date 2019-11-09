As our team gathered to review the post-Election Day report in Wednesday's edition of The Daily Item, I found my mind wandering to what we'd be discussing on Wednesday, Nov. 4, after the 2020 presidential election.
I'm guessing it won't be much like the conversation we had Wednesday about Tuesday's predictably low-key local election.
We talked about how there had been no big surprises, little campaign rancor and that the new voting machines in Snyder and Union counties seemed to work reasonably well. It was, we reflected, a largely calm Election Day, like most others we'd watched and worked on over the years.
We also talked about the very low voter turnout. We doubt that will the case next year.
By the way, I will never understand why people choose to ignore the elections that actually have the most direct impact on their lives and pocketbooks.
Our follow-up story in Thursday's edition noted that fewer than one-third of registered voters in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union actually voted in Tuesday's election. Just 30.8 percent — 34,425 of 111,593 registered voters — went to the polls.
That disappointing record aside, last week's election had a good old familiar feel to it.
It's hard to imagine what we'll be experiencing one year from now, but I doubt it will be that.
Whether President Donald Trump wins a second term or a Democrat is chosen, emotions will likely be running high on both sides.
Imagine for a minute if the 2020 presidential race plays out anything like the 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore.
In case you've forgotten or were too young at the time to remember, Bush-Gore came down to Florida's undecided 25 electoral college votes.
Bush's margin of victory was so close — the final official Florida count would give the victory to Bush by just 537 votes — that a contentious legal battle followed. It didn't end until about a month later, with the 5-4 Supreme Court decision of Bush v. Gore, ending the recount. According to the U.S. Electoral College website, Bush ended up winning 271 electoral votes — just one more than was necessary.
I'd rather not consider that possibility for 2020. But it could happen.
As we move ahead through the next year toward November 2020, we all need to try to keep things in perspective. Hatred for one side or the other gets us nowhere we want to be.
Our goal at The Daily Item will continue to be to work to keep our coverage balanced. Our Opinion page, as always, will be wide open to reasoned views on all sides. It will never be, however, be a place where people get to make up their own "facts," or for name-calling and baseless accusations.
We will keep a close watch on the fairness of the national election coverage we use from The Associated Press and other sources. We will speak to local people across the political spectrum as we resume our ongoing series, "Pulse of the Voters." The next installment of that series, incidentally, is planned for next Sunday, Nov. 17.
Our country survived the Bush-Gore election. It will survive whatever happens next Nov. 3.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com