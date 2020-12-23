The Daily Item and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association have been involved in a legal battle over financial documents from District 4 for the better part of two years. Now the state’s governing body for prep sports wants to make sure no one has access to documents of any kind moving forward.
The PIAA wants a state court to exclude them from the State’s Right to Know Laws by arguing the provisions used to put the PIAA under the law’s jurisdiction are unconstitutional.
The timing is curious. The state’s right to know laws have been in place for nearly 12 years. Seems like something they should have argued before now.
The PIAA told us in early 2019 that “all districts provide financial information to the PIAA.” When asked to review the records from District 4, which covers the entire Susquehanna Valley and stretches to the New York border, the same group said it didn’t have financial records over a three-year window.
The Daily Item hasn’t received those financial records, either because they don’t exist or because someone doesn’t want us to see them. Either way, flags are raised.
The Daily Item has recently been given access to emails from high-ranking district officials, which also came at the end of a lengthy legal battle.
At the end of that fight, the PIAA now seeks an exclusionary status that would mean even less transparency from an organization that has fought it every step of the way for 24 months.
It’s an outrageous request for an organization that makes decisions for thousands of public school athletes and sports teams, funded with taxpayer dollars. The PIAA can argue all it wants that the majority of its funding comes from hosting championship games — from broadcasting and sponsorship fees and ticket sales for mostly public school teams — but the fact is they oversee scholastic school athletics in Pennsylvania, the overwhelming majority of which involve public school districts.
“The organization wields enormous power over the daily lives of Pennsylvanians across the state, power that would otherwise fall to school districts,” Melissa Melewsky, the lawyer for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said. “Pennsylvania courts have recognized the unique role PIAA plays, including a finding that the organization is subject to the Sunshine Act because of the decision-making power it exercises. When an organization wields government power, transparency laws must apply.”
Maybe the simplest question that needs to be asked is this: Why wouldn’t the PIAA want everything on the table, to be as transparent as possible at every stop?
We would guess in the PIAA’s mind this requires a detailed and nuanced answer, which leads to this question: What is it that they don’t want everyone to have access to?
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.