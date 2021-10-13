As he has done so many times in the past, John Peeler missed the point (Forward Thinking, Oct. 2). In his screed, he makes the point that white Americans have missed the point on immigration due to their fear of brown people crossing the border. In addition to being an incredibly ignorant foolish actually downright stupid statement, it’s also race baiting.
I can’t, unlike Professor Peeler, speak with learned authority for others but I can tell you why illegal immigration bothers me. My mother’s family came here from Poland and settled in the coal regions of Mount Carmel and Wilkes-Barre in the early 1900s. They worked in factories and coal mines and several like my Great-Uncle Eddie went to Detroit and worked in auto plants.
They raised families, paid taxes and raised their families in the American lifestyle while never forgetting their roots and celebrating them.
They were American and acclimated to society not expecting the reverse and became viable members of their communities. They served in the military in wars — My Uncle Joe was in Korea and Vietnam for those conflicts. My Uncle Eddie was in Vietnam and Uncle Henry in World War II. They were proud Americans who did not sneak in or expect handouts. In my opinion those who sneak across are at best trespassers.
If Professor Peeler and his ilk think that’s incoherent, so be it but here’s a little exercise for them or anybody who wishes to try it: Come home one day and find a family living in your yard and tell me you wouldn’t call the authorities on them. If not, I guess you’re a better person than me but I have a suspicion you’d have them arrested or removed forcibly or both. That’s what should be done at our border and no reasonable person should be able to deny that.
Believing in the rules of law in society doesn’t make you ignorant or incoherent and you owe all you insulted an apology.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury