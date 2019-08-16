Five decades ago this week — from Aug. 15 to 18, 1969 — hundreds of thousands of people of all shapes and sizes, colors and creeds, descended upon Max Yasgur’s farm for four days of peace, love and music.
Today, America’s political climate seems to create more division daily. Perhaps the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Art and Music Fair comes at the right time. A look back at those four days in Bethel, New York, can perhaps offer brief pause and some introspection.
Many things made Woodstock special. Certainly, the lineup that included the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead and dozens of others, helped immensely. It was the music of a generation and a gathering that was a celebration of the time, without pretense or conflict. It was a seminal moment of the 20th Century, not just because of the music that echoed through the sprawling acreage of Yasgur’s dairy farm, but for what the moment represented.
Woodstock arrived just after the peak of Vietnam. The festival came on the heels of a tumultuous 1968, a year that changed America. In 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were assassinated, streets burned during the Democratic Convention in Chicago and the nation grew weary of rising body counts from Vietnam.
America today isn’t raging the way it was then.
But the rhetoric, animosity, vitriol and an inability for even civil dialogue are reaching 1968 levels. That’s why we look back on Woodstock and remember the music, but also the underlying theme of peace.
In his book, “The Road To Woodstock,” festival producer Michael Lang wrote the following: “The Woodstock Music and Art Festival will surely go down in history as a mass event of great and positive significance in the life of a country. That this many young people could assemble so peaceably and with such good humor in a mile-square area speaks volumes about their dedication to the ideal of respect for the dignity of the individual. In a nation beset with a crescendo of violence, this is a vibrantly hopeful sign. If violence is infectious, so, happily, is nonviolence.”
Today we are looking for a “vibrantly hopeful sign” that things will be OK. Maybe we just have to look back 50 years.
