It is difficult to believe, but it is already April. For victim advocates like myself, April is known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Coordinated by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), Sexual Assault Awareness month was formally recognized in 2001. Since its inception, advocates have been coordinating activities and awareness events throughout April each year, working to gain national recognition for our efforts. The awareness campaign culminated in 2009 when President Obama was the first president to officially proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The success in receiving national support from the President of the United States has trickled down to local victim service programs gaining the support of local officials to proclaim April Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Commissioners of Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties all made this proclamation at their most recent meetings.
Given the purpose of the month, this is an opportunity to talk about why words matter when it comes to the media report on sexual violence.
If you pick up any printed newspaper or go to any online news source, anyone can see reports about sexual violence happening in our communities. It has become commonplace.
Anyone who has read an online article about sexual violence against a victim in our local communities knows the comment section quickly fills up. Sure, some will post their disgust at the perpetration of another, offer their sympathies, or prayers; but more often you will find readers sharing their own beliefs of what happened to create a narrative that has not allowed for resolution through facts, arrests, or court proceedings. You will see comments that victim blame, profanity, insults to the victim and other posters, and even people defending the alleged perpetrator. Unfortunately, these comments can feed the frenzy in arguments and sometimes even lead to online threats.
Why does this matter?
Language in news reports on sexual violence or sexual assault can lead to toxic responses in online posts. Often media sources do not consider their opportunity to show empathy and treat others with dignity in the pursuit of journalism. For instance, I’m certain many can recall reading an article where the coverage included details from police records that the victim had been at a party, had been drinking or was intoxicated. Reporting details about the victim’s activities or behaviors such as attending a party, drinking, or being intoxicated shifts blame away from the perpetrator and re-traumatizes the victim. Readers may argue for the inclusion of victims’ activities as part of reporting; however, those calls are often rooted in rape culture, masquerading as a concern for the public. Reporting information from police reports that are irrelevant or only serve to question the credibility of a victim does nothing to elevate a news story or serve its audience.
Victim blaming is the foundation of rape culture. Sexual violence, especially against women, is so normalized that it often overrides individuals’ right to feel safe or seek justice when they are violated. One out of every six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape as reported by the NSVRC. Three out of four of those cases go unreported. Rape culture is responsible for those statistics.
The reality is, sexual violence does not discriminate. Sexual violence is being perpetrated against children, women, men, college students, transgender individuals, others in the LGBTQ community, and elderly individuals. This list goes on.
When the media focuses on the behavior and lifestyle choices of the victim it sends a message that they bear the responsibility for what happened to them. Empathy needs to be at the heart of our media when they are covering news involving sexual violence. Opportunities exist to still have excellent journalism without irrelevant details.
Transitions of PA is thankful for our local media sources, as they do share important information about our work in our communities; but conversations about how words matter when reporting on sexual violence still need to occur. With this, I invite our local media to reach out and engage in conversations about how they can better report on sexual violence. The responsibility is on all of us to help eradicate rape culture.
Mae-Ling Kranz is the chief executive officer for Transitions of PA, the comprehensive victim service organization providing services in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties.