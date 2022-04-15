In a previous letter I quoted Liz Cheney when she said, “We can be loyal to our constitution or loyal to Donald Trump, but we can’t be both.”
On a news program on Sunday she had important words about our democracy worth repeating and remembering: “Well, what I would say is that what’s happening today in Ukraine is a reminder that democracy is fragile, that democracy must be defended, and that each one of us in a position to do so has an obligation to do so.
“But, if we don’t stand for our Constitution, if we don’t stand for democracy, if we don’t stand for freedom, if we — if we forget that our oath to our Constitution is an oath to a document, it’s not an oath to an individual, we have got to always remember that, or our democracy is in peril.”
I’m not a Liz Cheney fan, but I have the utmost respect for her (and Adam Kinzinger’s) efforts to fulfill their oaths to the Constitution, and her disdain for her party’s willingness to destroy it.
When Liz said “...democracy must be defended, and that each one of us in a position to do so has an obligation to do so,” we are reminded to defend our democracy and Constitution with our vote against lackeys who support a man responsible for an insurrection.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg