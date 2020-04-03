As a sixth-grade social studies teacher, I would like to tell my students every vote counts. However, I cannot truthfully say that in Pennsylvania, one of America’s most gerrymandered states.
Gerrymandering is the process of legislators manipulating district boundaries to keep themselves in office or to silence their opposition. This is not the democracy I’m supposed to teach my 11-year-old students.
Many citizens and groups are working against gerrymandering by supporting an independent, transparent commission to draw legislative districts. Bills are in the state House and Senate, but legislators are not acting on them.
Though many current state representatives claim that there’s no such thing as an “independent” commission, certainly a group of citizens would be more independent than the current group of senators and representatives whose self-interests are on the map-drawing table. Our current COVID-19 crisis will only increase the need for a truly representative government.
If you want your vote fully valued, let your legislators know you expect their support of the House and Senate bills. And keep informed. Both the League of Women Voters and PA Fair Districts have information on their websites to help you work against gerrymandering.
I look forward to the day I can teach students democracy the way the founders intended: One person-one vote, equitably valued.
Kathleen O’Connell,
Lemont