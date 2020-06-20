Taking a cue from his boss, Vice President Mike Pence took a few swipes at the media this week. And, also taking a cue from President Donald Trump, he was more wrong than right.
Aiming for President Trump’s favorite target, Pence wrote in an editorial in the Wall Street Journal that “the media has tried to scare the American people every step of the way, and these grim predictions of a second wave are no different. The truth is, whatever the media says, our whole-of-America approach has been a success. We’ve slowed the spread, we’ve cared for the most vulnerable, we’ve saved lives, and we’ve created a solid foundation for whatever challenges we may face in the future. That’s a cause for celebration, not the media’s fear-mongering.”
Mr. Vice President, there is no threat of a second wave now because the nation is still in the middle of the first wave. Things that have worked to slow the spread — social distancing, masking — are being lifted or not followed as experts recommend. The small decline we saw after the initial successes of COVID-19 mitigation, have flattened and aren’t declining across the nation.
We are lucky here in Pennsylvania because Gov. Tom Wolf and his team followed the science. They’ve taken the punches from those who doubted, questioned, challenged and berated them because the administration believed what they were doing was best for Pennsylvania.
They chose the hard right over the easy wrong.
While 18 states have seen increases in COVID-19 cases over the past week and 10 more are steady but not declining, Pennsylvania’s new cases continue a downward trend.
The CDC this week said the commonwealth is one of three states — joining Montana and Hawaii, with 10 million fewer residents combined than Pennsylvania — as trending down for seven weeks. Meanwhile, the nation has been hovering around 20,000 new cases for months. The Washington Post noted nine states had either single-day records or set a record for a seven-day average over the past week.
Reporting those facts is not fear-mongering.
It’s presenting factual information to the public in an organized manner. The more information, the better decisions we can make, individually and as a group.
Some of the data can be incredibly frustrating to deal with, particularly at the micro-level. When the state Department of Health notes a five-case jump in Union County, then back-tracks for two consecutive days, it’s disappointing and head-scratching considering we are three months into this.
Pence’s claim “our whole-of-America approach has been a success,” isn’t true because there never was a national plan. That’s why the death toll still increases by 1,000 almost every day.
The national spread has not been slowed. Some places have seen a decline, places where tough decisions were made.
Where America is right now in its fight against COVID-19 isn’t a “cause for celebration,” no matter what the vice president says.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.