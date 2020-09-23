Ruth Bader Ginsberg has died, leaving her Supreme Court seat open. When Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he would block any nominations for a new justice. “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice,” he said on Feb. 13, 2016 — nearly nine months before the 2016 election.
Six weeks from the 2020 election, McConnell claims the Senate will proceed with a selection of a justice. The integrity of the democratic vote now seems to be a mere inconvenience.
Similarly, Sen. Lindsay Graham said, “If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsay Graham said, ‘Let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’” To his own accountability, he added, “And you could use my words against me and you’d be absolutely right.” He too has called to rush the selection.
These politicians cause us to question their integrity. They have sworn to uphold the Constitution — over their own political party — and they forget their own promises to engage in these winner-take-all strategies
Meanwhile, campaign signs proclaim, “Drain the swamp!” and “End the Bull----!” If politicians forego their previous stances whenever it suits, perhaps the wrong swamps are being drained and the wrong manure is being shoveled.
In a climate where gaping canyons exist between bipartisan agreement, I hope that all politicians work as Americans to serve America.
Brian Ferguson-Avery,
Danville