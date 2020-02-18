I am a retired military chaplain living in Snyder County. When I retired from the Air Force I was invited to speak at a special event in Sunbury. In prior years I was a friend of Bill Toland, sports editor for your newspaper. I decided to share my recollections with the audience. The Sunbury Reds played on Fourth Street. I witnessed Robin Roberts and Curt Simmons pitch their first professional games there. I also saw the Sunbury Mercuries compete with the Philadelphia Warriors who were led by Paul Arizon and Joe Fulks. Every member of that Sunbury team served in the NBA later.

I shared about some of the other places in the city. My final question was “where has Sunbury gone?” Instead of being thanked I was informed that the mayor did not welcome me to Sunbury again.

Again we are at a crossroads. The loss of the hospital is difficult. But it could be a blessing. Why not use a portion to continue those functions that are helping people? Add to this a walk-in clinic. Then make the upper floors and buildings available for a VA hospital. If we do, we turn a disaster into service for veterans and older citizens. 

These are just my personal thoughts. Working together could produce something good.

Stuart H. Lengel Jr. (Rev.),

Mount Pleasant Mills

