As people of faith, we affirm that life is sacred. Life comes from God and belongs to God. Every human being reflects the beauty, value, and goodness of our Creator. Each of our Holy Scriptures describes the breath of life as God’s gift. God breathes life into every human being. As people of faith, we are called to respect and value all life and to live together as sisters and brothers in peace and harmony.
On Memorial Day, George Floyd, who was black, pleaded for his life, “I can’t breathe,” while the white Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled with his full body weight on Mr. Floyd’s neck for an agonizing eight-plus minutes. Mr. Floyd gasped for air and begged for his life. He was crushed, suffocated and died.
We feel for and speak up for Mr. Floyd and for all those who have been brutalized and killed by excessive, cruel police force. As people of God and as fellow citizens, we assert that we can do better, we must do better! Our faith, our Holy Scriptures, our common humanity, our ideals and values demand it.
As people of faith, we stand in solidarity with those who are marginalized, disenfranchised, and suffering. We grieve with those who grieve. We commit ourselves to work toward equality and justice for all and especially for people of color. We affirm that life is sacred and that every human being is of eternal value.
We commit ourselves to respecting every person and to working toward God’s beloved community. We seek to befriend persons who look, who believe, and who vote differently than we do. We commit to reaching out to and befriending police officers and engaging in honest and open conversations with them.
George Floyd pleaded for his life, “I can’t breathe!” We invite you to join us as people of faith and people of goodwill in lending your voice to Mr. Floyd and to the countless others whose voices were and are being silenced. Let us together work for justice, peace and understanding and become the “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Let us together live up to that commitment!
