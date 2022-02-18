With complainers often demanding center stage, I’d like to say thanks not only to the wonderful health care professionals, the teachers, the mask-makers, and sanitizers who worked and are working overtime and with exhausting effort, but also to those in the background who understood the need for America to work as a team to stop COVID:
Thanks to the parents who stayed home at a financial cost to keep their children learning remotely.
Thanks to the parents who are still coping with the random upsurges that keep children at home for unexpected days at a time.
Thanks to the offices and shops that limited services to one person at a time, again at a financial cost.
Thanks to the tens of millions who consistently wore and are wearing uncomfortable masks and shields in public.
To those who kept and are keeping their distance.
To those who switched their religious services and association gatherings to remote.
To those who quickly learned remote technology and taught others.
To those who have endured family separation for nearly two years to stop contagion.
To those in public facilities who took temperatures and asked the boring questions of every person who approached.
To those who built new business models overnight to provide for us.
To the local governments who expanded outdoor recreation.
To those who are brave enough to adapt to new ways of living and earning.
And thanks to the children who have suffered speech delays, reading delays, social delays, higher education delays and will be making up much in the next few years. You deserve every bit of public support to catch up.
This pandemic will be over in America when every last person is vaccinated or infected and survived or dead. Until then, COVID will keep America suffering, perhaps with a new variant.
Judith Peeler,
Lewisburg