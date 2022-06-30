In my business operations, I always expect the staff to do a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay. Taxpayers should expect no less from our county elected officials.
The taxpayers are receiving little work from Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon, who receives an annual commissioner’s pay of $36,000 plus benefits and pension. Klebon seldom shows up for work at the commissioners’ office. He usually only makes an appearance for the monthly commissioners meetings or at an event where his photo will be taken for the newspaper. Joe Klebon spends most of his time at the country club golfing, leaving others in Sunbury to do his work.
Recently, a crisis occurred at the Northumberland County Prison. Both the warden and assistant warden resigned and there was a severe shortage of prison guards, a situation which could have put both the prison staff and local citizens in danger. Joe Klebon, who serves as vice chairman of the Prison Board, was nowhere to be found during this crisis.
The Northumberland Housing Authority had been one of the most effective government entities in the county. It has always been governed by a five member board consisting of local business and civic leaders. Klebon voted to appoint himself to the Housing Authority Board. He also voted to appoint his fellow commissioner and a former county commissioner to the five-member board.
There are 90,000 citizens living in Northumberland County, one would think you could find other qualified individuals for the Housing Authority Board rather than appointing politicians. Klebon, who is Housing Authority Board chairman, replaced experienced and dedicated community leaders who were doing an excellent job with his political friends so he could create his own little country club.
I have always tried to expose waste and abuse occurring in our local government. I pledge to continue to look out for the taxpayers and hold elected officials accountable for their actions. There will be much more to come.
If you see Klebon golfing during a regular workday, tell him to go to work or else return his commissioner’s pay to the taxpayers.
Vinny Clausi,
Coal Township