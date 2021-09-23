After reading two articles in The Daily Item regarding the Northumberland County Children & Youth agency, I must ask the question: Who exactly are they working for and who benefits from this agency?
It has always been my understanding that C&Y agency would work with the police and other officials to help locate, and stop abuse of our kids, period. I don’t understand the comment, “We don’t give information out willy nilly?”
I would think if state police had enough credible sources to come and ask for information on a child, that certainly would not be considered “willy nilly.”
If memory serves me correctly, this isn’t the first misstep this agency has had concerning our kids and their well being. Commissioner Joe Klebon, who is in charge of Children and Youth, states “we are reviewing policies and procedures.” Yes, please do!
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland