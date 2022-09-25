According to some study that landed in the inbox last week, the average person could save up to $12,000 a year working remotely from home.
Factoring in commuting and vehicle costs — gas, maintenance, insurance — along with clothes, food and even some tax breaks, Flexjobs.com estimates working from home part-time could save $6,000 per year, double if it’s a full-time gig.
There are some interesting takes in there and the money does quickly add up apparently.
They note that the cost of traveling to the office adds up quickly, particularly with the increased cost of gas. They factor in maintenance costs, wear and tear on tires. Because remote jobs rarely require face-to-face, in-person meetings, money spent on clothing for work can also be reduced, no need for a closet full of business clothes if you’re wearing them once a month or less, or sweats from the waist down.
Think about the cost of the coffee we stop and pick up on the way to work, or during a quick stop while out of the office. Or the bill for a work lunch a few times a week. They add up quickly on the credit card bill, right?
So the question the email asked was would you take a pay cut to work at home?
No thank you.
It’s not because of the money. There’s no way I could work at home on a permanent basis.
The attraction is understandable, especially with emerging technology that allows us to do more and more at home. I could probably do 90 percent of this job at home.
But I was quarantined and isolated a handful of times during the peak of COVID. Once in the early stages — April 2020ish — when I gave a colleague a ride home after they tested for COVID. This was when no one really knew anything about how it spread. Another came just as the 2021-22 school year started and I drove someone home from a football game who tested positive the next day. Then there was the quarantine/isolation after COVID swept through our vaccinated house in May.
I hated every single second of working from home. There were a dozen reasons, ranging from the kid playing Xbox on the other side of the “office” where I was working to the seemingly unending hours.
The time spent at home felt antsy and uncomfortable. Not sure why. It just was. I missed the office, even though it is regularly empty with reporters out in the field all day. There is a flow to the newspaper day, starting with a blank slate and somehow piecing a newspaper together by the time the night crew puts it to bed around midnight.
Maybe it was the fear of missing something or simply feeling disconnected, but it never felt right. For some people, it might, and they may thrive in that environment. It wasn’t for me.
Recently, I have made a concerted effort to not open the laptop late at night. It doesn’t happen every night, but maybe half the time I leave the office it doesn’t open back up until about 5 a.m. the next morning. There are certain nights I know I will be editing or even writing articles late, which is fine. Like a lot of jobs, most newspaper people don’t ever get “done,” we just stop working for the day.
That feels tougher when working from home. So I’ll happily sit here at my desk and run out to a practice or kid’s game when they are on the schedule.
