A few weeks ago, The Daily Item published an enterprise package about the growing number of commercial properties available in the Valley and across the United States. Today, we feature another part of our ongoing series of What COVID Changed, focusing on remote workers.
The two topics, it turns out, are not mutually exclusive.
Beginning with the understanding that there are a lot of jobs that can’t be done remotely — it makes sense that more people are working remotely today than five years ago — there are opportunities for new jobs and development.
We can all remember the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scramble to find a way to successfully teach our kids from home, receive health care from home and fulfill client orders from makeshift offices.
The pandemic forced significant changes in business models. Hundreds of employees who may trek to an office miles away from home to schedule appointments over the phone, input data into corporate computers, or handle billing for insurance companies realized they could do much of their jobs from home.
“I have the best of both worlds,” Evangelical Community Hospital Executive Assistant Alison Browne said. She works remotely from New Jersey. “I have a job I like, I’m working for people I like and I’m in New Jersey near my granddaughter who’s 18 months and at a fun stage, walking and starting to babble. I didn’t want to miss out on that.”
There are about 40 million Americans working remotely three years after the onset of COVID. It’s working for a lot of people.
It also led companies to understand potential savings on infrastructure and office space that were no longer needed. That cost savings can be spent on hiring more people or increasing wages, a win-win.
For many, the convenience of working from home has created an added work-life balance that may have previously been missing. For others, it may still be a challenge to learn how to disconnect from work when the office is in the basement or just on the other side of a revamped bedroom door.
The now-vacant properties can also present real development opportunities. They almost all have utilities and other amenities — parking access is one example. Perhaps some enterprising developer may find the right time and the right project to boost a downtown with an upgraded office building, a new eatery or other outside-the-box ideas that can lead to a jumpstart.
This opens a lot of doors. For employees, there are, perhaps, more options for employment, including for companies that may not reside in the area. They can live here, play here, and have their kids go to school here, while they “work” elsewhere. As Browne said, the best of both worlds.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.