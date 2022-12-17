The evolving duck problem in East Buffalo Township was quickly managed in an appropriate and sensible way in recent weeks with all sides seemingly emerging happy with the final outcomes agreed upon this week.
Just within the past six weeks or so, action on the 170 ducks at the Fairground Road Park in East Buffalo Township took on greater concern. In November, township supervisors announced plans to relocate the growing number of ducks. It drew the ire of some, including those who were successful in saving the geese from Bloomsburg Town Park earlier this year.
Following a series of discussions, it was announced that the township, U.S. Department of Agriculture and a duck advocate group will work to relocate domestic waterfowl at the Fairground Road Park.
A program will be established to ensure the ducks at the park are not harmed, while the area decreases the population in a humane way. John Di Leonardo, the president and executive director of Humane Long Island & Duck Defenders said his organization “will be rescuing and rehoming the abandoned domestic ducks at Fairground Road Park to reputable homes and sanctuaries, decreasing the population of ducks at Fairground Road Park by approximately 20 percent in a manner that is both humane and beneficial for both the township and the ducks.”
Di Leonardo said he doesn’t expect any problems finding homes for the ducks, which is one of their specialties. He said Duck Defenders rescues and relocates nearly 1,200 ducks a year.
One way around the problem of returning is to make sure people understand dumping a “pet” duck at parks where animals already live is inappropriate and dangerous. Di Leonardo said his group will work with township officials on signage at the park, alerting people that dumping “domestic ducks is cruel and illegal and how feeding wild waterfowl bread and other non-nutritive substances causes illnesses and deformities in wild populations,” he said.
This is how a process like this should work.
Residents voiced their concerns over the duck population and the dangers a growing population has, including on public health and safety. Township officials listened and took a step forward. Animal advocates had their say and township officials responded in a reasonable way, with a program that lays the foundation for future solutions if the problem persists.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.