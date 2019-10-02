The sunshine! The crowd! The atmosphere! Thank you to Gerry Walters, Sue Rearick, and the rest of the amazing Arts and Crafts Committee of Milton Harvest Festival! The recent event was well-organized from beginning to end, making for a truly wonderful day.
Moms Demand Action of Central Susquehanna Valley appreciates the opportunity to participate these last few years. We enjoyed the chance to do craft projects with creative kids and to talk about our BeSMART program on firearms storage with interested adults. Our commitment to the safety of our neighbors includes efforts to prevent tragic outcomes when children get ahold of an unsecured firearm.
We were glad for the opportunity to chat about the breadth of our efforts to reduce the impact of gun violence, about our support for the 2nd Amendment, and about our ongoing commitment to bipartisan dialogue. So, once again, thank you to the Milton Harvest Festival planners for creating an event where we can enjoy one another’s company and all work for a healthy community.
Mary Hegarty,
Mary Markle,
Becky Perez,
Volunteers with Moms Demand Action
of Central Susquehanna Valley