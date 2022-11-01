“You don’t build yourself up by knocking someone else down” is an old saying that today’s politicians and their political action committees (PACs) disregard when they “sling mud” at their political rivals in their ads.
The idea is to make their opponents look unworthy of your vote, but they are also hoping that only their party loyalists will vote and that you won’t vote either in person at the voting precinct, or by mail. Many taxpayers dislike property taxes, but you won’t hear any candidate for governor support a graduated income tax for use by local school districts, or by local and county government, in order to get rid of those taxes.
The same is true for using a state graduated income tax in order to eliminate Pennsylvania’s unfair flat-rate personal income and sales taxes that burden working class taxpayers and reward wealthy taxpayers.
Have you heard either of the two candidates for governor support reducing the number of local public school districts by forming one administrative unit in each of the 67 counties, or by eliminating the intermediate units in order to lower public school district administrative costs and perhaps taxes, too?
Have you heard either of the U.S. Senatorial candidates support increasing tax rates on the capital gains of the rich, or on the income of corporations, or by cutting defense spending, in order to balance the federal budget?
Do you know the Republican party would like to privatize Social Security to Wall Street investments and eliminate government spending for Medicare in order to enrich the private health insurance companies? If both of these government programs were eliminated, the financial industry and their wealthy investors would be thrilled.
Unfortunately, it is the working-class taxpayers who are hurt financially the most by the world of politics.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove