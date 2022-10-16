Former president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, gave the following speech to the American Society of Newspaper Editors in April of 1953:
“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. The cost of one modern heavy bomber is this: a modern brick school in more than 39 cities. It is two electric power plants each serving a town of 60,000 population. It is two fine fully equipped hospitals. It is some fifty miles of concrete pavement. We pay for a single fighter plane with a half million bushels of wheat. We pay for a single destroyer with new homes that could have housed more than 8,000 people. This is, I repeat, the best way of life to be found on the road the world has been taking. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is a cloud of humanity hanging from a cross of iron.”
Eisenhower’s speech bears attention even 70 years later as we face the threat of nuclear war from North Korea and Russia. It seems feasible that the United States and its allies could win a world nuclear war given that we have more guns per capita than any other nation in the world (Pennsylvania has more than any other state with more than 236,000), we have 750 military air bases in 80 nations and the United Kingdom has 143 versus 36 for Russia and five for China. On paper, the United States and its allies should win
But who wants a World War III? Eisenhower also warned the nation about the power and abilities of what he called the Military Industrial Complex to keep us armed and ready on the “up side” but possibly bankrupt us on the “down side.”
And what would be left of the United States if a World War occurred. Certainly our country would get hit by nuclear weapons at some point despite the power of our nuclear arsenal. And the countries that would suffer the most would probably be the European countries who are our allies. And if the United States would somehow lose a World War, well, kiss the future goodbye! Most experts agree that a nuclear war would leave every nation on Earth prone to the dangers of nuclear fallout which would impact nature, people, animals, and every aspect of life on the planet.
Over the years, I’ve become a pacifist. I had many fist fights in elementary school, I played football with a rabid desire to hurt whoever wanted to tackle me, and I’ve learned that it’s a lot harder to work on a peaceful resolution that works for both sides than it is to forcefully make the other side agree or suffer some penalty.
It’s called “working together” and reaching a conclusion that both sides can live with, not the “my way or the highway” thinking that some of our world autocrats and political leaders seem to follow. It’s a happier state, nation, and or business when “the workers” have a say in how things run or should run. In fact, one of the statements I heard often in working for state government was “would you like to speak to the man in charge or the secretary who knows what’s going on?”
By the way, being a pacifist doesn’t mean I bow to a policy I disagree with, it just means I’ll argue to get my point across rather than start a fist fight. However, if you start the fist fight, I’ll politely back down and call the police to have you jailed for terroristic threats.
Finally, my wish is that my country’s leaders go “all out” to avoid a nuclear war or we will all face the choice of dying and/or fighting or somehow contacting alien spacecrafts to help us move peacefully to another planet.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, llves in Selinsgrove.