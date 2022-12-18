Strolling through social media in a rare down moment last week, I stumbled upon a political cartoon that made me laugh. And almost cry because it was so accurate.
The image showed someone sitting on Santa Claus’s lap, with Santa holding the person’s Christmas list. The person was telling the Big Guy “this is a list of all of the things I don’t want other people to have.”
Sigh.
It reminded me of these ongoing culture clashes with people that don’t want to see others — especially those “marginalized” as one particularly eloquent letter to the editor noted last week — either be happy, or progress, or just simply live the lives the way they want.
I am always fascinated by the thought process of people who don’t want to see others happy or successful. What is the point of that grudge? To some, it’s probably jealousy or envy. To others, it probably suggests a lack of fairness and to others, it’s simply because they are bitter for the sake of being bitter.
The thought of rising tides lifting all boats is apparently incomprehensible to some. Or the idea that if something has no impact on me or my family, what do I care?
Instead of looking for rights, we’re looking for wrongs. What a sad way to go through the day.
There was another round of harrumphs last week after President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. Working its way through the Capitol, the measure had 39 House Republicans and a dozen Senate Republicans support the legislation signed by the president. So it had fairly broad, bipartisan support. The bill codifies same-sex and interracial marriage protections into law.
For millions of Americans, it was a monumental day. It should be, if for no other reason that people who have maybe tip-toed through life, hiding their feelings, hiding their realities, shouldn’t have to anymore.
Good for them. We should be happy for them. No one should have to pretend to be something they aren’t, or hide who they are.
Those who helped push this important legislation across the finish line are rejoicing, while also bucking up for the next step.
“It’s not lost on me that our struggle for freedom hasn’t been achieved,” said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, at the bill signing. “But this is a huge step forward, and we have to celebrate the victories we achieve and use that to fuel the future of the fight.”
Unfortunately, there is a large swath of society that just won’t go there. Just envision the stereotype of fingers in ears, eyes closed, feet stomping person screaming “no, no, no, no!” They can’t understand the fact that these couples don’t want more than we have, they just want the same. To be able to love who they want to love, have the legal protections we all should enjoy.
Why do so many people care so much about two people marrying each other? In what way does their love and faithfulness to each other impact you or your life in any way?
If it doesn’t, then stop. Your outrage is getting old and tired.
We spend far too much time in this life worrying about what others have or are getting. How about we look at what we have, especially at this time of the year.
