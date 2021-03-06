It seems that there are some misunderstandings about some of my remarks. A dear and beloved friend has disassociated contact due to the belief that I hate Democrats. That is her prerogative, but she is mistaken. Regardless, I still hold her in high regard because of her being instrumental in a very important life event, and hold no ill will towards her whatsoever.
I do not for one second want anyone to mistakenly think that I know not of which I speak. For years I was misled by the evil, wicked, un-American, liberal cult — the Democratic Party — with lies, misstatements, and poison Kool-Aid. The Democrats once claimed to be the party of the everyday American based on lies and misinformation and deals to keep their control. Fortunately, I came to my senses and learned what real patriotism and love of country is, owing no apologies. I have no loyalty to either party.
The politics in this country have gone to extremes. Democrats too far left and Republicans too far right. If moderate Democrats and Republicans would get together and develop a new and vibrant party with conservative values to ward off the vicious antics of the current officeholders, then maybe something positive could be accomplished for the good of the country and its citizens. Get rid of the nonsense and barbaric actions of the lifelong members who have made a career out of what was originally intended to be a “part-time” position. Our founding fathers had no intention of making politics a lifelong career. Another step is to provide for term limits such as those assigned to the position of president. That would provide for fresh ideas and move the country closer to being united as the name United States implies.
This past election has been like no other in American history. Courts have ruled on subjects not in their jurisdiction by legislating rather than defining validity, and state officers have also made illegal changes to voting rules which solely lie within the authority of the legislatures.
No matter who you may have voted for, it is my opinion that the current choice was not in the best interest of the country or its citizens. This administration has only been in office for just over a month and already they have been responsible for the loss of thousands of jobs due to the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline, restricting gas exploration on federal owned land and canceled construction on the southern border wall which not only costs jobs but also places our nation’s sovereignty in jeopardy.
It won’t be long before we will be totally dependent, once again, on imported oil and gasoline. Remember $4 per gallon gasoline? Notice how the price of gas has spiraled upward since Jan. 20. Of course, the liberals are blaming everything and everyone else for the surge. They have loosened up immigration restrictions and offered conciliatory messages to our sworn enemies. Didn’t their mentor send enough the first time?
No sensible person should be happy with this choice. I’m not! Stay tuned, the worst is yet to come!
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown